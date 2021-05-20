City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Prince William receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

By Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Prince William said Thursday he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as Britain’s National Health Service expands it inoculation program to younger people.

William, 38, received his shot at London’s Science Museum, one of the large-scale vaccination centers opened around the country. A photo of the prince receiving his shot was posted on his social media account.

“On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,’' he wrote. “To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do.”

Britain last week opened its national vaccination program to anyone over the age of 34. The program has been gradually expanded to progressively younger age groups since it began in early December.

Other members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, have also received their shots publicly to promote vaccine take-up.

More than 70% of Britain’s adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gobernador de Texas Greg Abbott
Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas
Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health says multiple doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely.
Health District: Most breakthrough cases were from Pfizer vaccinations
Some are afraid this mandate will reverse positive trends and others are waiting to see if it...
Wichita County leaders react to Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates
.
WFISD Naming Committee finalizes new high school names
.
Wichita Falls police share new crime mapping tool

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris listens about distribution of...
Biden to sign COVID-19 hate crimes measure into law
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old in Fla.
The nation’s vaccination rate has dramatically slowed in recent weeks.
Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts
The mother of an 11-year-old girl who was nearly kidnapped at her school bus stop in Florida...
Mom reacts to attempted bus stop kidnapping of 11-year-old
In this Wednesday, May 19, 2021 photograph, a shopper pushes her basket filled with purchases...
Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies