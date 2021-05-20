Students denied entry to prom over shoes

NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - For most high school students, prom is a time to celebrate the last hoorah of the school year, but for Prairie Valley High School Students Kasi Phillips and Jasmine Jones, it was anything but that.

“I wasn’t even going to go but then my mom said we should do it for Navaha and that’s when I decided we were gonna go,” Jones said.

Navaha Resendiz was a student of Nocona ISD and was best friends with Phillips and Jones. On March 27 of this year, the three girls along with two others were involved in a roll-over crash that killed Navaha. Both Phillips and Jones planned on wearing Converse shoes to prom in her honor.

“Wearing Converse was really important because she was actually supposed to go to prom with us and we were all going to wear Converse,” Phillips said.

Upon arriving, the two girls were denied entry by the school who cited dress code issues. Prairie Valley Superintendent Tim West released a statement to News Channel 6 about the issue saying:

“Prairie Valley Independent School District is aware of reports concerning the enforcement of dress code requirements related to the prom that was recently held. It has been the practice for the District to establish dress code requirements for special events, such as prom, that are consistent with the formal nature of the occasion. Additionally, the District has sought to enforce such requirements in a uniform manner, including providing advanced notice of such requirements…”

“I mean, they’re not formal for sure, but there were multiple kids in there wearing Vans and Hey Dudes which I don’t understand,” Phillips said.

The girls say they informed the school’s principal Lisa Sadler why they wanted to wear the shoes along with the significance and were still told no. The two ended up having to wait an hour for a parent to drop off a different pair of shoes before they headed inside for a mere 30 minutes.

“To symbolize my best friend that passed away in a car wreck, hurt me badly because that’s my best friend so I don’t know why [Sadler] would do that,” Phillips said.

