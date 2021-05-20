Woman rescued from river in Wichita Falls
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police rescued a woman after she fell into a river Wednesday night.
Around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Barnett Road and Anchor Road after a woman had fallen into the river.
A man nearby said he and his girlfriend were fishing when she fell in.
Wichita Falls police say they used a railroad bridge to get access to the river bank. When they heard the woman screaming for help, an officer walked into chest-high water and pulled her to safety.
She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Her condition is not known.
