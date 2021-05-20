Woman rescued from river in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police rescued a woman after she fell into a river Wednesday night.

Around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Barnett Road and Anchor Road after a woman had fallen into the river.

A man nearby said he and his girlfriend were fishing when she fell in.

Wichita Falls police say they used a railroad bridge to get access to the river bank. When they heard the woman screaming for help, an officer walked into chest-high water and pulled her to safety.

She was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Her condition is not known.

