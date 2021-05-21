City Guide
Christopher Payne indicted on murder charge

Christopher Payne
Christopher Payne(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County Grand Jury indicted Thursday the man accused of murdering Bobby Fernandez.

Christopher Franklin Payne is suspected of shooting Fernandez on March 6 around 6:40 p.m. outside of the Shop & Go located at 32nd Street, according to authorities.

Officers said Payne is the only suspect in this case. He was arrested without incident on March 8 around 3:10 p.m. after the WFPD Special Operations Team saw him exit a house in the 1600 block of Wilson Avenue.

Wichita Falls police prepare to clear a house after arresting Christopher Franklin Payne.
Along with his murder charge, Payne is also facing charges for possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams and parole violation. His bond for the murder charge has been set $1 million and his bond for the possession of a controlled substance charge has been set at $1,000.

