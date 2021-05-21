Dry today but, thunder showers for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 84 with and no rain chances. However, we have a 40% chance of thundershowers Saturday. Due to the low-pressure system to our east, we will see scattered thunderstorms across the area. Saturday will also be cooler. We will have a high of 76 with the winds out of the southeast at 10 to 20 mph. Isolated thunderstorms will stay in the forecast for Sunday. Sunday, we will remain in the upper 70s for the high. Shower and storm chances will continue into the beginning of next week. Monday, we will return to the 80s. We will have a high of 81 with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

