Electra Elementary students show off artistic talents

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - The students of Electra Elementary got to show off their artistic talents at their annual art show.

There were more than 1,300 art pieces on display Thursday night; Mrs. Leslie Bishop’s class has spent weeks working on all of the fluorescent masterpieces.

The night also included a chance for band students to show off their skills.

All that effort really paid off, News Channel 6 wants congratulate them all on a job well done.

