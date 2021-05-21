City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Home school students could be competing in UIL by next year

House Bill 547 awaits approval by the Texas Senate
By Michael Grace
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For former home school student Elijah Snider of Wichita Falls ... playing the sport he loved meant making long trips to Oklahoma City and back

“I got super behind on school because how are you going to be doing school with all that, it was definitely difficult,” Snider said.

Right now in Texas, home school students aren’t allowed to compete in the UIL, but that could all change if the Texas Senate passes House Bill 547. The bill would give school districts the decision to allow home school students to compete for them.

“It’s a nice opportunity for schools to help kids if they want to and they don’t, they don’t have to,” Texas House Representative James Frank said. “It is permissive.”

And, while many turn to the thought of athletics, it also includes the UIL’s academic and fine art competitions, providing an outlet for every type of home school student.

“Should we give kids more educational opportunities or fewer? I’m gonna say more. Should we give kids more opportunities to grow and flourish or fewer? I’m gonna say more,” longtime home school parent Jean Hall said.

There may be many positives at first glance, but there are some concerns from school districts we reached out including funding, eligibility and insurance issues amongst other things.

“We talked about this like this is revolutionary, 35 states are already doing this,” Representative Frank said.

If passed, the hope is that home school students like Elijah can avoid those long drives and hassles, and get the recognition they finally deserve.

“They are just as talented as some of these kids in these public schools,” Snider said.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson indicted on new charges
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Wichita Falls police rescued a woman from a river Wednesday night.
Woman rescued from river in Wichita Falls
Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health says multiple doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely.
Health District: Most breakthrough cases were from Pfizer vaccinations
Some are afraid this mandate will reverse positive trends and others are waiting to see if it...
Wichita County leaders react to Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

Latest News

Bert and Ernie are looking for their forever home
Bert and Ernie are looking for their forever homes
Maude and Melody are looking for their forever homes
Maude and Melody are looking for their forever homes
KAUZ News Channel 6 Senior Tributes
Senior Tributes - Friday, May 21, 2021
Christopher Payne
Christopher Payne indicted on murder charge