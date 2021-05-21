City Guide
Maude and Melody are looking for their forever homes

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris Horgen in the studio to talk about two cats named Maude and Melody.

Maude and Melody are playful, sweet, and loved to be petted.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue officials will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. if anyone would like to speak with them or meet Sonic.

The adoption fee for cats is $97.99 and that covers all shots the animal needs, takes care of spay or neutering and it gets the animal a microchip.

For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

A direct link to their application can be found by clicking here.

