Rain chances return Saturday(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rest of our Friday evening looks to remain warm with gusty winds across our northern counties. Tonight we will have a low near 68. The good news rain chances don’t arrive until tomorrow. A low-pressure system has developed in the Gulf of Mexico and is moving toward the Texas coast. As it moves inland it will bring with it plenty of rain. This is what brings Texoma rain chances this weekend.

Saturday looks to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible starting in the morning. By the midday, a thunderstorm or two could develop. We will have a high near 78. Storms do not look to be severe. Sunday scattered showers look to develop after lunchtime. Early next week also looks to be wet.

