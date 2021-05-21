Two Rider HS athletes sign to play at next level

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two more Texoma student-athletes have committed to playing their sport at the next level.

Both Kaitlyn Dunlap and Maliq Casimir of Rider High School signed their National Letters of Intent on Thursday.

Dunlap will be taking her volleyball talents to Vernon College, something she has dreamed about doing since the third grade when she started playing. Dunlap said she wants to thank her coaches for the lessons that will impact her life beyond the court.

“Something my high school coach always told me is the little things matter and I think I’m really going to take that for the rest of my life because whether it’s a job interview, trying out for something, doing the little things is always going to put you above everybody else,” she said.

Casimir signed his NLI to play football at Wayland Baptist University. He said the biggest lesson his coaches instilled in him was a sense of selflessness, and how working hard as a team can pay off in a big way.

“It feels amazing,” he said, “This is a dream come true. No words can explain it. I love it. I love football. It’s been my sport since I was little and can’t wait to play it at the college level.”

