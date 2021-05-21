WF police arrest two after traffic stop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested two people Friday on separate charges following a traffic stop.

After stopping the vehicle in the 4500 block of Kemp Blvd. around 2 p.m., officers arrested James Teed for violating a parole warrant and Brandon Jackson for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A shotgun was found in the suspects’ vehicle and Jackson is reportedly a convicted felon.

Both suspects were taken to the Wichita County Jail. WFPD said a woman who was in the vehicle with the suspects was released.

