City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF police arrest two after traffic stop

WF police arrest two men after traffic stop
WF police arrest two men after traffic stop(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested two people Friday on separate charges following a traffic stop.

After stopping the vehicle in the 4500 block of Kemp Blvd. around 2 p.m., officers arrested James Teed for violating a parole warrant and Brandon Jackson for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A shotgun was found in the suspects’ vehicle and Jackson is reportedly a convicted felon.

Both suspects were taken to the Wichita County Jail. WFPD said a woman who was in the vehicle with the suspects was released.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson indicted on new charges
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Wichita Falls police rescued a woman from a river Wednesday night.
Woman rescued from river in Wichita Falls
Some are afraid this mandate will reverse positive trends and others are waiting to see if it...
Wichita County leaders react to Gov. Abbott’s ban on mask mandates
Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health says multiple doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are likely.
Health District: Most breakthrough cases were from Pfizer vaccinations

Latest News

Christopher Payne
Christopher Payne indicted on murder charge
Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson bonds out of Wichita County Jail
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County
Maude and Melody are looking for their forever homes
Maude and Melody are looking for their forever homes