10th annual Autism Color Run and Walk happening Saturday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 10th annual Autism Color Run and Walk is happening Saturday at the Farmers Market.

The downtown streets of Wichita Falls will be packed with walkers and runners from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Wichita Falls Autism Awareness will have their annual 5k or 1-mile event starting off on 8th Street next to the Farmers Market.

All proceeds are donated directly to support kids and young adults with autism.

“All the money that we raise goes to college scholarships and to help with the cost of ABA therapy and we also host sensory friendly events like sensory Santa, sensory movie friendly events,” said Debbie Owen, President of Committee with WF Autism Awareness.

“Bring more awareness to Autism Awareness,” said Crystal Merkel, a local resident. “I have a few friends partaking in the event as well and it’s something else I wanted to bring like to my daughter and give her kind of an awareness as well, to see that when people come together and have fun.”

Online registration has already closed, but you can still sign up in person at packet pick up or the day of the Color Run, but the fees will be increased.

