Former MSU Texas international student works to help others

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University can see over 400 students a semester who come to study from all over the world. Last year, most of them were stuck on campus during summer break, simply because the pandemic closed most of their home’s borders.

A former MSU Texas international student, who graduated last year, will be spending her summer in the Global Education Office. They’ll be working toward helping future international students in the upcoming fall semester.

“There’s always opportunities up here for them, education opportunities and networking opportunities. So I just want them to have the opportunities and want to be that person to help them navigate their way through their educational journey,” said Kamilah Tobin, MSU Texas graduate.

Kamilah Tobin is from a small island of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean and she hasn’t seen her family in two years.

“I was going through immigration process for my OPT because I graduated and I couldn’t go home because our borders were closed,” said Tobin.

When COVID-19 hit, Tobin was working at the Bruce and Graciela Redwine Wellness Center and when the campus closed, she lost her part-time job.

“It was kind of a trying time for me because I was trying to finish up my degree. I was thinking about my family, my mom who’s back home and my sister. She was actually helping me pay for university at the time,” said Tobin

Since then, she has earned that degree and is still working to get her HB-1 work visa. However, Tobin also hopes to go home soon.

“I can’t leave the country right now, plus we have that quarantine situation back home. So it doesn’t even make sense to leave,” said Tobin.

No matter how long international students are on campus, there is no such thing as an overstayed welcome.

“I think we realize that we’re all a part of this great big world together and we’re all in it together,” said Michael Mills, Director of the Global Education Office.

“A lot of us use education, especially coming from the Caribbean, as a way out and a way to develop ourselves. So it’s a good feeling when you accomplish something,” said Tobin.

Tobin said most of her friends have been able to go back home this summer and she hopes to be able to do the same this Christmas.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.