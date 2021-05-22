City Guide
Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.

Police say in tweets early Saturday that the 10 people shot included five men and five women.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition. Police say the other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

KMSP-TV reports a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

