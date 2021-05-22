City Guide
Rain chances increase tonight

By Mason Brighton
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday afternoon will have a high near 81 and will have mostly cloudy skies.

Early this afternoon our souther counties begin seeing scattered showers. These rain chances are coming from a tropical disturbance that has moved into central Texas. More widespread showers will begin in the evening and last until the early morning. A thunderstorm or two is possible but will not be severe. Overnight we will see a low near 68. Sunday morning rain chances will continue but taper off after lunchtime. Thunderstorms could develop early next week.

