WF Warriors reflect on inaugural season ahead of playoffs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In their inaugural season in Wichita Falls, the Warriors secured not only a thirty-win season and made NAHL history with an eleven-game win streak, but have secured a place in the postseason.

“Being able to compete for a championship in year one is definitely special,” their head coach said.

After finishing the regular season in New Mexico against the Ice Wolves the Wichita Falls Warriors are ready to bring a title to the Falls.

“It’s pretty exciting,” William Lawsom-Body, a forward, said “we worked for this all year. We’ve been building for this for the last seven months, and hopefully, we take advantage of our opportunity.”

“It’ll definitely be cool to just kind of make our own name here,” Brennan Coute, a defense player, added.

Looking back on their first season in Kay Yeager players and coaches can pinpoint the exact moment when they knew playoff dreams were going to be a reality: it was early March, just after the Warriors had taken down the Odessa Jackalopes and cemented themselves in history with an eleven-game win streak.

“We started getting that feeling in the locker room that guys were coming together and that this was a pretty special group,” Coach Garrett Roth said.

“I think it was pretty early in the season when we knew we were good enough and we had enough talent to make it in the postseason,” Coute added, “but it was just putting in the daily work to get there.”

While he said he’s proud of his players for the work they put in to have this kind of season, head coach Garrett Roth said he’s most proud of the mark that’s being left off the ice.

“We’ve created an awesome culture. Our guys are excited to be at the rink. They want to win for one another. It’s not about themselves It’s about developing the team and trying to have success,” he said.

“Being able to come to the rink every day and be with this group of guys. This group of guys are really special and every single guy I know I’m going to be in contact with for the rest of my life, so that’s probably the most special thing,” Coute said.

That support for each other and excitement to be at the rink is now fuel to clinch this playoff series.

“The team is pretty excited but we know we haven’t accomplished anything yet so we’re ready to go,” Lawsom-Body said.

Game one of the series against the Lone Star Brahmas is Friday night in North Richland Hills. The Warriors will host game three at Kay Yeager on May 29. The puck hits the ice at 4:05 p.m.

