Wet start to the week

By Mason Brighton
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Going into this evening rain chances will taper off before another round of showers begins tomorrow morning. Rain looks to start after sunrise and should last most of the day. This looks to be over our central and eastern counties. This all comes thanks to moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will not be severe.

Monday evening skies will eventually clear ahead of a band of thunderstorms that look to develop late Monday into early Tuesday. After that, the rest of the week looks to remain dry before rain chances return next weekend.

