BBB warns of door to door scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau’s Wichita Falls chapter is warning people of door to door scams.

They say while many legitimate companies use door to door sales, there are a few things people can do to prevent scammers who may also seem legitimate.

The Better Business Bureau suggests to read and understand any contract before signing and to get any verbal promises in writing.

They also suggest to pay with a credit card or debit card with the credit option in order to take advantage of consumer protections that are provided that way instead of using cash.

They also say to beware of high pressure sales tactics and say to not invite anyone into your home who you don’t know.

The Federal Trade Commission also grants people a three day cooling-off rule, giving them three days to cancel purchases made in their homes.

You can report scams or file complaints at BBB.org.

