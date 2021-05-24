City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Reckless driver speeds down sidewalk

By Winnie Dortch
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – A camera caught a car barreling down a sidewalk near Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach area.

“That’s really scary,” said driver Kathy Gotcher. “There’s a lot of kids and older people and people who wouldn’t be paying attention who could’ve got hit by that car.”

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call about the reckless driver on Saturday. They later found the car crashed near a marina.

“We don’t want to have a crash and lose somebody’s loved one,” said Tom Trentadue, another driver who saw the video. “I don’t want to be in a car crash and get hit by a reckless driver as I’m driving on the road because someone’s driving on the sidewalk going 100 miles.”

The driver fled the scene before deputies arrived.

There were no injuries. The car was reported as stolen.

Copyright 2021 WDJT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson bonds out of Wichita County Jail
WF police arrest two men after traffic stop
WF police arrest two after traffic stop
Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson indicted on new charges

Latest News

The Click-It or Ticket campaign lasts from Monday, May 24 to Sunday, June 6.
Texas Click it or Ticket campaign underway
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
Suspect in 4 killings arrested after week-long manhunt in S.C.
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Tyler Terry, 26, has been on the run since May 17. He was taken into custody Monday, May 24,...
Police capture man wanted in 4 killings after week on run