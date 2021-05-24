City of WF offering grocery cart service
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is offering a subscription grocery cart service for those at least 60 years of age.
Through the Grocery Cart Program, city officials will pick up subscribers, take them to the grocery store, and then return them to their residence with their groceries.
Individuals must be at least 60 years old or have a certified disability to qualify for the program. It will cost $3 for a roundtrip ride and reservations must be made the day before.
City officials will take calls starting at 9 a.m. and shopping days and Walmart locations are listed below:
- Tuesdays - Central Freeway location
- Wednesdays - Greenbriar Road location
- Thursdays - Lawrence Road location
To schedule an appointment, call (940) 761-7433.
