City of WF offering grocery cart service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls is offering a subscription grocery cart service for those at least 60 years of age.

Through the Grocery Cart Program, city officials will pick up subscribers, take them to the grocery store, and then return them to their residence with their groceries.

Individuals must be at least 60 years old or have a certified disability to qualify for the program. It will cost $3 for a roundtrip ride and reservations must be made the day before.

City officials will take calls starting at 9 a.m. and shopping days and Walmart locations are listed below:

Tuesdays - Central Freeway location

Wednesdays - Greenbriar Road location

Thursdays - Lawrence Road location

Passengers will ride a comfortable Falls Ride bus, equipped with a wheelchair lift. Passengers are allowed approximately one hour to shop. The bus then returns each rider to their home. The Grocery Cart service is offered on a first come first serve basis to all individuals who qualify.

To schedule an appointment, call (940) 761-7433.

