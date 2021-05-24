City of WF recognized by state comptroller

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls has been recognized by Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar for the city’s transparency efforts.

Hegar says Wichita Falls is the latest government entity to achieve specific goals when it comes to transparency through the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars program.

According to the comptroller’s office, the city received a star for Traditional Finances for their efforts to make spending and revenue information easily available.

The Comptroller’s Office started the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to recognize government entities who make efforts toward transparency in areas of Traditional Finances, Contracts and Procurement, Economic Development, Public Pensions and Debt Obligations.

Officials say the initial star government entities can receive is for Traditional Finances while the rest can be received in any order.

