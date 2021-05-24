Highway 82/Kell Fwy shutdown in Wichita Falls
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have shut down highway 82 at 369 in Wichita Falls after initial reports say a semi-truck crashed.
Crews on scene say it is a hamzat situation and aren’t letting anyone close.
According the scanner traffic, the semi was carrying flammable material.
