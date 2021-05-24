Highway 82/Kell Fwy shutdown in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have shut down highway 82 at 369 in Wichita Falls after initial reports say a semi-truck crashed.

Crews on scene say it is a hamzat situation and aren’t letting anyone close.

According the scanner traffic, the semi was carrying flammable material.

Stick with News Channel 6 for this developing situation.

