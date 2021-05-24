Highway 82/Kell Fwy shutdown in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police have shut down highway 82 from Southwest Parkway past Turkey Ranch road in Wichita Falls after a semi-truck crashed.

Police confirm there was a possible chemical spill and a hazmat unit is working to clean it up.

The semi was carrying a flammable material but police have not released any information on possible injuries.

