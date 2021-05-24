Man wakes up with gunshot wound in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man says he was shot in the foot.

According to a police report, the victim told police he was walking down Southwest 13th Street on Sunday night when he blacked out, only to wake up in a car with a woman behind the wheel and a gunshot wound to his left foot.

She took him to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and drove off while he went to get checked out.

The victim told police he didn’t know who shot him.

