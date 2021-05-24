City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

More showers and thunderstorms are expected

By Garrett James
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see mild conditions. We will have a high of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Today, we have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Showers will develop in the eastern half of the area throughout the day. This is thanks to the tropical moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. Late tonight we will see a squall line move through the area. This will not impact everyone. It mainly looks to impact our southwestern counties. A lot of us may miss out on storm chances tonight. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of about 66 with cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will start warming up. We will have a high of 83 with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson bonds out of Wichita County Jail
WF police arrest two men after traffic stop
WF police arrest two after traffic stop
Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson indicted on new charges
Christopher Payne
Christopher Payne indicted on murder charge

Latest News

.
Wet start to the week
weather
Thunderstorms return this afternoon
Rain chances increase tonight
Rain chances increase tonight
Rain chances return Saturday
Rain chances return Saturday