More showers and thunderstorms are expected

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see mild conditions. We will have a high of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Today, we have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Showers will develop in the eastern half of the area throughout the day. This is thanks to the tropical moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico. Late tonight we will see a squall line move through the area. This will not impact everyone. It mainly looks to impact our southwestern counties. A lot of us may miss out on storm chances tonight. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of about 66 with cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will start warming up. We will have a high of 83 with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

