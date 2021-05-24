City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

More Wet Weather in the Forecast

By Ken Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another wave of storms will cross the area later this tonight with some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by morning. We’ll keep a slight chance for storms in the forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday with better chances for storms on Thursday and possibly Friday. Some of those toward the end of the week could be a bit stronger. Graduation weekend is looking good for our graduating classes.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson bonds out of Wichita County Jail
WF police arrest two men after traffic stop
WF police arrest two after traffic stop
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

More Wet Weather
More Wet Weather
More showers and thunderstorms are expected
.
Wet start to the week
weather
Thunderstorms return this afternoon