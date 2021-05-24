More Wet Weather in the Forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Another wave of storms will cross the area later this tonight with some heavy downpours and gusty winds. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by morning. We’ll keep a slight chance for storms in the forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday with better chances for storms on Thursday and possibly Friday. Some of those toward the end of the week could be a bit stronger. Graduation weekend is looking good for our graduating classes.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.