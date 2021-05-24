City Guide
SOFTBALL RECAP: Texoma match-up set for 3A regional finals, Iowa Park remains at one loss

Score updates and match-ups from 2021 UIL state softball playoffs in 2A, 3A and 4A:
Score updates and match-ups from 2021 UIL state softball playoffs in 2A, 3A and 4A:
By Emily Bjorklund
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Score updates and match-ups from 2021 UIL state softball playoffs in 2A, 3A and 4A:

4A Regional Semi-Finals: Iowa Park shuts out Seminole

Game 1 final: Iowa Park 12, Seminole 0

Game 2 final: Iowa Park 10, Seminole 0

The Lady Hawks maintain their one-loss record and move to the Regional Finals against Argyle this week. Game one is at 7 p.m. at Bowie HS.

Texoma match-up for 3A Regional Finals

The Holliday Lady Eagles sweep of the Lamesa Tornadoes, and the Jacksboro Tigerettes’ comeback win over the Bushland Lady Falcons means a Texoma match-up this Thursday for the 3A Regional Finals.

HOLLIDAY Game 1 final: Lady Eagles 9, Tornadoes 3

HOLLIDAY Game 2 final: Lady Eagles 27, Tornadoes 4

JACKSBORO Game 1 final: Lady Falcons 5, Tigerettes 3

JACKSBORO Game 2 final: Tigerettes 5, Lady Falcons 3

JACKSBORO Game 3 final: Tigerettes 8, Lady Falcons 6

The series begins in Graham at 6 p.m., with game two taking place Saturday followed by game three if necessary.

Windthorst, Petrolia fall in 2A Regional Semis

WINDTHORST Game 1 final: Crawford Lady Pirates 6, Trojanettes 0

WINDTHORST Game 2 final: Lady Pirates 6, Trojanettes 0

PETROLIA Game 1 final: Gladiators 10, Lady Pirates 0

PETROLIA Game 2 final: Gladiators 10, Lady Pirates 1

