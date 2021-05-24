City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Stephen Colbert says he’s going back before live audiences

By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert’s late-night show will return to doing live episodes on June 14, with a vaccinated audience in New York’s Ed Sullivan Theater.

The show produced 205 episodes without a live audience in more than a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed in Colbert’s audience, CBS said. Face masks will be optional. Staff and crew members will be tested prior to coming back to work and monitored regularly for signs of symptoms.

Colbert did his first show remotely on March 16, 2020, with a monologue taped from his bathtub at home. The show has been done from the offices at his home theater lately.

“I look forward to once again doing show for an audience I can smell and touch,” Colbert said.

“The Late Show” is the top-rated late-night entertainment show.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson bonds out of Wichita County Jail
WF police arrest two men after traffic stop
WF police arrest two after traffic stop
A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls
Anthony Ryan Patterson
Anthony Patterson indicted on new charges

Latest News

American Wild Horse Campaign urges Biden administration to manage wild horses better
American Wild Horses Campaign urges Biden administration to manage wild horses better
America is emerging from the pandemic with another crisis: an explosion in gun violence.
Deadly outbreak: Several shootings across US claim victims
India is now the third country to report more than 300,000 COVID-19 deaths.
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world
Two men were shot and killed and eight others injured in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday...
Deadly weekend in America with at least 12 shootings
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers...
NYC mayor: Public schools will be all in-person this fall