Texas Click it or Ticket campaign underway

The Click-It or Ticket campaign lasts from Monday, May 24 to Sunday, June 6.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas’ annual Click it or Ticket campaign is underway.

It lasts from Monday, May 24 to Sunday, June 6.

Drivers will notice more law enforcement officers out on the road as part of the statewide campaign.

They’re out to remind drivers and passengers of the importance of buckling their seat belts.

Officers will also be reminding people of the legal consequences, including fines, that they could get for not wearing a seat belt.

