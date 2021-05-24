Wet weather improves drought conditions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Weeks worth of rainfall has brought relief to parts of Texoma, improving the overall drought conditions.

In April, most of the area was either abnormally dry or already seeing drought conditions. Now a month later that has changed, nearly all of Texoma is in the clear.

“Overall for Wichita County, I’d say we are doing pretty good,” Garrett James, KAUZ’s morning meteorologist, said.

Wichita Falls has seen 2.77 inches of rain this month, other cities have had over 3 inches.

“You’ve got that air coming in from the gulf all the way into part of Texoma that’s been giving us lots of moisture in our atmosphere. That’s one of the reasons that it has felt so humid lately,” James said.

The benefits of all the rain are being felt in the agriculture world.

“We’ve got great subsoil moisture now and it is because of this so it will really help mitigate the problems with drought,” David Graf, Wichita County Extension Agent for Texas A&M Agrilife, said.

While rain is always a blessing, if things don’t warm up and dry out soon, it could mean issues for farmers.

“If that ground is still wet then these big combines, this big equipment cannot get out in the field,” Graf said.

Graf adds wheat crops are ready to be harvested and cotton needs planting soon, but those plans will have to wait for the weather to change.

“We are not quite done with the rain yet but we could be seeing maybe a little bit of clearing over the next couple of weeks,” James said.

Climate information from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center indicates the next two weeks look to be wetter than normal but a month from now Texoma looks to dry out.

