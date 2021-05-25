Bowman Community VFD strengthens fire suppression capabilities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Bowman Community Volunteer Fire Department in Archer County has improved their fire-fighting fleet.

Through a $220,000 cost share grant, they have purchased a brand new water tender.

“This tender is replacing two apparatus in the department’s fleet, a 1995 tender that also had a 3,000-gallon water tank but no drop tank and an engine that was our first out truck, but the engine was damaged in the February freeze and is not in service,” said Bowman Community VFD Fire Chief Jesse Pope. “We are pleased to have this tender that will fill several roles for our department.”

The truck helps firefighters move water from a water source to wherever the fire is.

“The new tender with its large water capacity will be very beneficial to the department by increasing their capabilities in fire suppression in their community and surrounding area,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Regional Fire Coordinator Regan Reser.

Bowman Community VFD firefighters have already had hands-on training with the new vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.