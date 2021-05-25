City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Construction underway at Wichita County WIC offices

((Source: Texas Dept. of Health & Human Services))
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WIC offices at the Wichita County Public Health District are under construction.

That is due to a grant that was awarded to the health district through the Health and Human Service Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The project started Tuesday, and as a result, the south entrance double doors at the WIC offices will be closed for six to eight weeks.

Officials say people seeking immunization services or Quad Med will have to enter through the main entrance by the flag pole, while handicap access will be moved to the ramps on the south side of the building.

The handicap access will stay moved until the end of September.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
The Better Business Bureau suggests to read and understand any contract before signing and to...
BBB warns of door to door scams
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes

Latest News

Softball Recap 10 p.m.
Softball Recap 10 p.m.
Storm chances continue
Impact 100 Wichita Falls announces finalists for $81,000 grant
Impact 100 Wichita Falls Finalists: Child Care Partners
Texas A&M Agrilife hosting crop freeze clinic Tuesday
Texas A&M Agrilife hosting crop freeze clinic Tuesday