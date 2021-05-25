Construction underway at Wichita County WIC offices

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WIC offices at the Wichita County Public Health District are under construction.

That is due to a grant that was awarded to the health district through the Health and Human Service Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The project started Tuesday, and as a result, the south entrance double doors at the WIC offices will be closed for six to eight weeks.

Officials say people seeking immunization services or Quad Med will have to enter through the main entrance by the flag pole, while handicap access will be moved to the ramps on the south side of the building.

The handicap access will stay moved until the end of September.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.