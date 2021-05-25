Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a second round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer to help Texas families.

The P-EBT food benefits were created to help families whose children temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals due to the pandemic in the last school year.

Those children have to be approved for free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program.

The P-EBT benefits are up to $1,200 per child for the school year and are based on the schools that the kids attend and the amount of days that students at the school learned from home.

The second round of P-EBT means that more than $2.5 billion will be given to about 3.7 million kids across Texas.

The first round was distributed last summer, and included more than $1 billion in benefits to more than 3 million kids in the state.

