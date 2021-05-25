City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
P-EBT (WVDHHR)(WVDHHR)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a second round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer to help Texas families.

The P-EBT food benefits were created to help families whose children temporarily lost access to free and reduced-price school meals due to the pandemic in the last school year.

Those children have to be approved for free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program.

The P-EBT benefits are up to $1,200 per child for the school year and are based on the schools that the kids attend and the amount of days that students at the school learned from home.

The second round of P-EBT means that more than $2.5 billion will be given to about 3.7 million kids across Texas.

The first round was distributed last summer, and included more than $1 billion in benefits to more than 3 million kids in the state.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
The Better Business Bureau suggests to read and understand any contract before signing and to...
BBB warns of door to door scams
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations

Latest News

It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on...
Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike
Softball Recap 10 p.m.
Softball Recap 10 p.m.
Construction underway at Wichita County WIC offices
Storm chances continue