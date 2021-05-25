City Guide
Storm chances continue

By Garrett James
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we have more shower and storm chances. We have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. This afternoon is looking pretty dry. However, tonight, we will see a squall line move through the area. This will provide our best rain chances throughout the area. We could anticipate some strong winds and possibly some small hail. However, with these overnight squall lines, we typically just see downpours. The high for today will be 85 with mostly cloudy skies. Tonight, we will see storms and a low of 67. Going into Wednesday, we will have a high of 89 with morning showers and thunderstorms. Thursday, we will continue the storm chances. We have a 30% chance of showers and storms on Thursday. However, Thursday looks to be our warmest day with a high of almost 90.

