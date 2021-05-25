Texas A&M Agrilife hosting crop freeze clinic Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Some farmers are still recovering from February’s arctic blast and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension of Wichita County wants to help them out.

They’re holding a free seminar Tuesday on how to help trees and shrubs recover from the winter storm.

It’s taking place at the Dillard College of Business Administration building at MSU Texas; registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the seminar will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.