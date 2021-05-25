WFISD resuming summer meals program next Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD will resume providing free breakfast and lunch for all children under the age of 18 next Tuesday.

Students do not need to be present to receive meals.

Breakfast will be served Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served on the same days from 11 a.m. to noon.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

Burgess Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Lamar Elementary

Scotland Park Elementary

Southern Hills Elementary

Booker T. Washington Elementary

Zundelowitz Elementary

The WFISD Food Truck will only be serving lunches at the following locations:

Haynes Elementary from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

City View Elementary from noon to 12:30 p.m.

WFISD officials said families do not need to enter the building and can just pull up to where the blue meal pick up signs are.

