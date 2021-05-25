Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls are asking for the public’s help to find a stolen bike valued at $1,500.

The blue 52C Specialized Road Bicycle has leather handles.

It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

Police at this time do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything about the theft, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

