Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike

It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.(Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls are asking for the public’s help to find a stolen bike valued at $1,500.

The blue 52C Specialized Road Bicycle has leather handles.

It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.

Police at this time do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything about the theft, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.

