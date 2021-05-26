Feral Hogs damaging parts of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

WICHITA MOUNTAINS, Okla. (KSWO) - Feral Hogs have made their way into the Holy City of the Wichitas and are destroying a lot of land.

According to Caretaker Deena Dolch this has been an ongoing issue for the past three weeks in the Holy City.

It started out as small spots in different areas, but over time the damage expanded, causing Dolch to think it was more than just hogs.

“I really thought that somebody had came out and vandalized. It looks like somebody has completely plowed up our grounds,” Dolch said.

She’s seen hogs running around the Refuge in the past but hasn’t had to deal with them tearing up the grass in the Holy City before.

“I’ve been here for four years, and it’s devastating, absolutely devastating. We work so hard on our grounds year-round and have them looking very nice then you wake up to something like this. I’m in all about it,” Dolch said.

Wildlife Biologist Dan McDonald said there have been feral hogs in the Refuge since 1993, but they started controlling them in 1996 and have been doing so ever since.

A variety of methods are used to control the pigs.

“Between shooting, trapping, and aerial gunning from a helicopter. We general will remove 200 pigs from the Refuge every year. Varies from year to year depending on the population,” McDonald said.

Over the past couple of days, the refuge has captured about 20 pigs near the Holy City and hopes it’ll help with the issues.

He said they’re just looking for things to eat.

“Sometimes they’ll just graze on the grass or other vegetation on the refuge. Sometimes they’ll start to root and getting after tubers and roots and grubs and bugs in the ground,” McDonald said.

Dolch hopes all of this will come to an end so she can get the grass looking good again.

“We’ll probably have to replant some grass and start over in those spots,” Dolch said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.