Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Russell Melton agreed to plead guilty to a charge of property theft, resulting in more than a decade of jail time.
Melton, 28, of Grand Saline, was arrested in December 2020 about a month after the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of $440,000 worth of gold coins, a GMC Denali, guns, and an HP laptop were stolen in a home burglary.
Melton’s guilty plea to a charge of “theft of property >= $300,000″ resulted in a jail sentence of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility with time served.
