City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins

Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Russell Wayne Melton, 28(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Russell Melton agreed to plead guilty to a charge of property theft, resulting in more than a decade of jail time.

Melton, 28, of Grand Saline, was arrested in December 2020 about a month after the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of $440,000 worth of gold coins, a GMC Denali, guns, and an HP laptop were stolen in a home burglary.

Melton’s guilty plea to a charge of “theft of property >= $300,000″ resulted in a jail sentence of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility with time served.

Previous reporting:

Grand Saline man accused of theft of $440K worth of gold coins

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on...
Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Miss Milan, the Program Director for the Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls, stopped...
Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls to host Big Hat Benefit Brunch
The Summer Food Service program lasts from June 1st through the 29th.
Summer Food Service Program at Graham ISD to last through June
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police
Lake in Bowie approaching flood level
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong storms are possible tomorrow night