Lake in Bowie approaching flood level

BOWIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Lake Amon G. Carter in Bowie is approaching flood level.

According to the City of Bowie’s Facebook page, the lake is currently at 921 feet.

Flood level for the lake is 925 feet.

City officials say the blue docks at Selma Park are being impacted as a result while there is some minor flooding at camp sites.

With more rain in the forecast, city officials say they want people who plan to visit the lake to be aware of the conditions so they can make their plans accordingly.

They suggest for people to take extra precautions while visiting, including watching their speed on the lake in order to prevent large wakes and avoiding low-lying areas of the park.

