City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Lawsuit dismissed from federal court in death of woman buried in beach sand in Ocean City in 2017

Lawsuit dismissed from federal court in death of woman buried in beach sand in Ocean City in 2017
Lawsuit dismissed from federal court in death of woman buried in beach sand in Ocean City in 2017(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) - A lawsuit has been dismissed surrounding the death of a woman who was accidentally buried alive on a Maryland beach by a tractor in 2017.

The Daily Times reports that attorneys representing Ocean City and the victim’s mother filed a joint motion Tuesday stipulating the dismissal with prejudice. It doesn’t say whether there was a settlement, but documents filed earlier this year stated both parties were hopeful the matter could be resolved soon.

A 2019 suit says town workers’ negligence caused 30-year-old Ashley O’Connor of Plano, Texas, to be trapped.

The lawsuit alleged that workers didn’t investigate whether anyone was on the beach before driving a tractor over her.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on...
Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Miss Milan, the Program Director for the Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls, stopped...
Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls to host Big Hat Benefit Brunch
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
Police searching for missing Lubbock woman
The Summer Food Service program lasts from June 1st through the 29th.
Summer Food Service Program at Graham ISD to last through June
Vic Williams’ charges include entering and remaining on restricted grounds, engaging in...
Odessa man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riots
Russell Wayne Melton, 28
Grand Saline man pleads guilty to theft of $440k in gold coins