News Channel 6 City Guide: Sears Hometown Store

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you inside the new Sears Hometown Store in Wichita Falls where you can find top-of-the-line appliances and great customer service.

“We offer delivery and maintenance. We have a protection plan that Sears is known for,” Ryan Powell, the general manager said. “We will take your old merchandise and get it out of your way.”

You can find the new Sears Hometown Store on the corner of K-Mart Drive and Lydia Drive nextdoor to Hobby Lobby. They are open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The customer service that you’re going to find here at the Sears Hometown Store is untouchable by many others,” Powell said. “We’re from a longevity of customer service. We’re based off customer service, so you’re definitely going to get top-notch here.”

They have appliances ranging from washers and dryers, gas or electric ovens, dishwashers, refrigerators, lawnmowers, and more. They carry premium brands like GE, Kenmore, Samsung, Whirpool, and many others.

“What I enjoy most about this store and the customer service part of this business is I can see my old friends. I’m a hometown boy. I love Sears and they’ve been known for many many years. I’m very fortunate to be able to work for Sears Hometown Store here in Wichita Falls,” Powell said.

The Sears Hometown Store is celebrating its grand opening this Memorial Day weekend. Beginning Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31, you can get an extra 10% off on almost everything in the store. You can take advantage of no state tax on qualifying Energy Star appliances this weekend only. For more information, you can head to the Sears Hometown Store of Wichita Falls Facebook page. If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

