City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

One arrested after shooting at Comanche Nation police

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point, turned around to fire a weapon at one of the officers.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation police say one person was arrested after opening fire on officers.

Police say they were called to the Comanche Nation Casino Tuesday night after someone who was banned from the casino was trespassing.

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point, turned around to fire a weapon at one of the officers.

No one was hurt in that shooting.

Comanche Nation police say the suspect was later caught at the Montego Bay Apartments.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on...
Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Miss Milan, the Program Director for the Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls, stopped...
Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls to host Big Hat Benefit Brunch
Miss Milan, the Program Director for the Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls, stopped...
Big Hat Benefit Brunch
The Summer Food Service program lasts from June 1st through the 29th.
Summer Food Service Program at Graham ISD to last through June
Lake in Bowie approaching flood level