Police searching for missing Lubbock woman

33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a...
33-year-old Alicia Rodriguez, who might also use the name Alicia Castillo, is listed as a missing person(Lubbock Police Department)
By Amber Stegall
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old Lubbock woman. Alicia Rodriguez, who also uses the name Alicia Castillo, was last seen on Monday, May 24, 2021 at the Stripes Convenience Store at 81st and I-27 around 5 a.m.

Lubbock Police say Alicia is listed as a missing person, but no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts or her recent activities can call Det. Jesse Akins at 806-775-2815 or if she is seen, please call 911.

This case is being investigated and updates are expected.

