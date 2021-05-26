City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

LIVE: Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard

By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff’s spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Russell Davis said that he could not specify the number of dead and wounded.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the sheriff’s department and across a freeway from the airport. The facility is a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

The victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees, Davis said.

The VTA provides bus, light rail and other transit services throughout Santa Clara County, the largest in the Bay Area and home to Silicon Valley.

A spokesperson for the agency did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

Special agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on...
Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls

Latest News

According to a 2021 NerdWallet study, more than half of Americans (56%) plan to take their next...
As travel rebounds, credit cards can unlock perks from bygone golden age
Christian Liden, 26 of Poulsbo, Wash., found a 2.20-carat diamond during a mining excursion to...
Man finds 2.2-carat diamond in quest for custom engagement ring
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Former Sen. John Warner dies at 94
Lake in Bowie approaching flood level