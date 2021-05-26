Strong storms are possible tomorrow night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have warm conditions. Today, we will have a high of 86 with partly cloudy skies. We do have a small chance for some isolated showers throughout the day. However, late this evening we will see storms moving in from out west. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat with these storms will be strong winds and some hail. We do have the chance for severe storms late Thursday night. Another line of storms will move into the area. We will be looking at the same kind of threats. Thursday during the day will be very warm. We will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Strong storms are also anticipated Friday around lunchtime.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.