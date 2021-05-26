City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Strong storms are possible tomorrow night

By Garrett James
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have warm conditions. Today, we will have a high of 86 with partly cloudy skies. We do have a small chance for some isolated showers throughout the day. However, late this evening we will see storms moving in from out west. Some of these storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat with these storms will be strong winds and some hail. We do have the chance for severe storms late Thursday night. Another line of storms will move into the area. We will be looking at the same kind of threats. Thursday during the day will be very warm. We will have a high of 89 with partly cloudy skies. Strong storms are also anticipated Friday around lunchtime.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on...
Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Less Storms on Wednesday
Less Storms on Wednesday
weather
Storm chances return Thursday
Storm chances continue
More Wet Weather in the Forecast