Strong to severe storms possible Thursday night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This evening will remain warm and humid ahead of an active night weather-wise tomorrow. Tonight we will see a low in the upper 70′s with showers possible across our northern counties.

Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. The primary concerns will be strong winds, large hail, strong to severe thunderstorms, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Storms look to develop after 6:00 pm and last into the overnight hours. Our north and northwestern counties look to see the strongest parts of the storms. A dry line just west of our area will interact with a cold front tomorrow evening, this will give us favorable conditions for storms. After the cold front moves into the area, it looks to stall, which will give us storm changes again Friday night. Afterward, the weekend does look mostly dry.

