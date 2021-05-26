City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Summer Food Service Program at Graham ISD to last through June

The Summer Food Service program lasts from June 1st through the 29th.
The Summer Food Service program lasts from June 1st through the 29th.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Kids in Graham can take part in the summer meal program through the month of June.

It’s part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

The free program is open to kids 18 and younger.

There will be breakfast at Crestview Elementary School from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon from June 1 to June 29.

Unlike last year, curbside pickup will not be available and it will instead be offered in the building.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
Second round of P-EBT approved for Texas kids
It was last spotted on the 1100 block of Rosemary Drive in Wichita Falls around 8 p.m. on...
Wichita Falls police search for stolen bike
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Students denied entry to prom over shoes
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
A possible hazmat accident has shutdown a major highway in Wichita Falls
Cleanup to last hours on Highway 82/277 in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Miss Milan, the Program Director for the Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls, stopped...
Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls to host Big Hat Benefit Brunch
Miss Milan, the Program Director for the Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls, stopped...
Big Hat Benefit Brunch
Lake in Bowie approaching flood level
KSWO Weather - 08/08/20 with Jacob Dickey
Strong storms are possible tomorrow night