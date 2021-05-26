Summer Food Service Program at Graham ISD to last through June

GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Kids in Graham can take part in the summer meal program through the month of June.

It’s part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

The free program is open to kids 18 and younger.

There will be breakfast at Crestview Elementary School from 7 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon from June 1 to June 29.

Unlike last year, curbside pickup will not be available and it will instead be offered in the building.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.