WF Citizen’s Academy was red hot this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Citizen’s Academy was red hot Tuesday night as those participating took a deeper dive into the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

The 25 attending students might as well call themselves unofficial Wichita Falls Firefighters after being put through four different stations that taught them what it really takes to hang with those that fight fires everyday.

“I did the wall climb or the drop off, whatever it is it was, a little nerve racking but I conquered it,” said Torrance Harris, student of Wichita Falls Citizen’s Academy.

Climbing off the roof of a four story building was just one of many challenging experiences students were able to participate in, if they were brave enough.

“They’re going to have an opportunity to feel what it feels like to drag a hose, spray water, put on some gear, feel the weight of an air pack, and ride in a ladder truck bucket,” said Ken Prillaman, Fire Chief of the Wichita Falls Fire Department.

However, before their fire fighting skills were put to the test, Chief Prillaman had a 15 minute class were students could ask questions and voice their concerns.

“We exist because the citizens’ support us financially and so it’s a relationship that’s important for us to develop and not just have a relationship where we only interact with the public during an emergency situation,” said Chief Prillaman.

“I would say support them as much as you can. They’re some really good guys, they fight fires, they fight for our lives so just support your local fire department. They do a lot more than we even know.”

“I wanted my children to see me doing something. It’s very important to me to know another side of their dad,” said Harris.

Chief Prillaman said they still plan to have their official Wichita Falls Fire Department Citizen’s Academy this fall.

