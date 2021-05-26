WFHS graduation ceremony moved indoors due to severe weather risk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD has moved Wichita Falls High School’s graduation ceremony indoors due to the possibility of severe weather on Thursday.

The ceremony will now take place at Kay Yeager Coliseum at 8 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

Hirschi High School’s graduation ceremony will happen on Friday and Rider High School’s graduation ceremony will happen on Saturday. Both ceremonies are still scheduled to take place at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m.

More information can be found in WFISD’s Facebook post below:

